J&K Records 170 Cases In Two Days; Highest Ever Spike

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded highest ever surge in the number of positive Coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 1183. 170 cases have been reported in the last 48 hours, with 108 yesterday and 62 today.

Till date, 1,11,368 travellers and people in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 29,442 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 105 in Hospital Quarantine, 595 in hospital isolation and 15,425 under home surveillance. Besides, 65,788 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Out of 1183 positive cases, 595 are Active Positive, 575 have recovered and 13 have died. Out of 80,934 test results available, 79,751 samples have tested as negative till May 17, 2020.

Bandipora has 135 positive; Srinagar has 157 positive cases; Anantnag district has 177 positive; Baramulla has 118 positive cases; Shopian has 108 positive cases; Kupwara has 97 positive cases; Budgam has 57 positive cases; Ganderbal has 23 positive cases; Kulgam has 147 positive cases; Pulwama reported 16 positive cases.

Similarly, Jammu has 45 positive cases; Udhampur has 25 positive cases; Samba has 13 positive cases; Rajouri has 05 positive cases; Kathua has 32 positive; Kishtwar had only 01 positive cases who have recovered; Ramban has 23 positive cases while Reasi has 03 positive cases, Poonch reported 01 positive cases today.

READ: MHA releases guidelines for lockdown till May 31; states to decide red,orange, green zones

READ: J&K Govt allows bakeries to reopen in Srinagar ahead of Eid, allows home delivery

4,000 stranded JK residents arrive by train; 1500 by road

Over 4,000 residents of the UT stranded in other states amid COVID-19 pandemic have de-boarded at Jammu Tawi Railway Station. Another 1,500 have arrived in Jammu district by road via Lakhanpur and Thandi-Khui.

About 700 passengers belonging to Districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua were also routed through District Jammu after they de-boarded at Udhampur Railway Station. Such a huge influx of people in a short span of time and especially at a time of COVID-19 pandemic posed a great challenge before the district administration.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all the passengers reaching the district from other States are being tested for COVID-19 and are being administratively quarantined till the results of the tests are received.

READ: Srinagar administration starts preparation for opening up in Lockdown 4.0

READ: Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31 as cases soar to 90927