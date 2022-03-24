J&K Records 31 New Covid Cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 31 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of people to 4,53,626 while no death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 30 were from the Kashmir division and one was from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 22 cases, they said.

Fourteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases, they said.

There are 134 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,742, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

