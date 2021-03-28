J&K Records Highest COVID Spike Of 2021 With 309 Cases; Government On Alert

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest spike of 2021 with 309 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 63 from the Jammu division and 246 from the Kashmir division. 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 03 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

With 309 new cases, the total number of active cases has surpassed the 2000 mark with 2001 active cases. 1989 have died so far; 735 in Jammu division and 1254 in Kashmir division.

Central Govt Monitoring

“The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases,” J&K Govt said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad has directed officials to prepare a concerted strategy for ramping up of Covid-19 control and mitigation efforts in District Srinagar.

“In line with instructions of MoHFW, percentage of RT-PCR vis a vis RAT testing is to be increased for which orders were issued for up-gradation of testing facilities. Important decisions taken included restarting of sampling centre at Panthachowk, up-gradation of infrastructure of sampling centre at TRC, aggressive contact tracing, and testing of potential superspreaders. Tertiary Hospitals were instructed to ensure re-energisation and maintain a state of preparedness. Instructions were also issued to BMO/ZMO's and Tehsildars for interdepartmental co-operation to ensure the success of the above-45 vaccination drive in Srinagar,” he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg held a meeting to review the arrangements and initiatives of additional strategies to contain the spread of Covid 19 in which decision was taken to fix a target of daily 2500 tests including 1000 RT-PCR and 1500 RAT for the entire district with special emphasis on probable hotspots to be identified and revised on a weekly basis.

The DC directed all the concerned officers to ensure a hundred per cent screening and testing of the passengers coming from outside the UT of J&K. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized upon the Officers to conduct aggressive and intensive testing in their respective areas.