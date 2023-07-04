J&K Records Surge In ‘knife Crimes’; 7 Stabbing Incidents Reported In May 2023

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a rise in ‘knife crime cases in 2023’. In view of the prevailing situation, the J&K police is chalking out effective policies and planning strategies to combat the crimes. As stabbing is emerging as a new trend, especially among the young population, Republic has learnt that seven stabbing incidents were reported across the Kashmir valley in the month of May.

As per the official figures, 10 knife crime incidents were reported in different police stations of the valley in the last 6 months. In May, police arrested a woman identified as Asifa Bashir, who stabbed her fiancé namely Adil Ahmad Kaloo with a knife in the Kak Saria area of downtown Srinagar.

The Srinagar police in May apprehended a juvenile in connection with a shocking stabbing incident that left a 45-year-old man dead in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar. The victim, who vehemently opposed his daughter's relationship with the accused, tragically lost his life after being stabbed multiple times by the accused.

The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. However, the police apprehended him and recovered the knife, along with his blood-soaked shirt and trouser. According to the Superintendent of Police for South Srinagar Gaurav Sikarwar, the accused had purchased a knife five months prior and had been awaiting the right moment to carry out the crime.

In May, a youth identified as Mohsin Ahmad was stabbed in Baramulla. He survived with injuries to his arm and head. Another youth identified as Sameer Ahmad Magray, a resident of Hardu Akad Anantnag, was stabbed with a knife.

A man named Adnan Altaf was injured after being stabbed by his friend in the Krangsoo area of Mattan in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. He was stabbed outside his home following an argument with his friend.

In a similar incident, Asifa Bashir was arrested for stabbing her fiancé Adil Ahmad Kaloo in the abdomen in Srinagar. In April, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested Mohammad Iqbal Khatana for suffocating her nine-year-old daughter to death and then slitting her throat with a knife in Kupwara district.

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between two groups of Dreamland school Beehama, wherein one student namely Zahid Shabir attacked two fellow students with a sharp object/knife resulting in injuries to both of them in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. The injured students were identified as Hidayat Ahmed and Ibrahim Ahmed. They were immediately shifted to SKIMS Soura Hospital for treatment.

In March, Kaiser Yousuf Zargar of Gowharpora village in Chadoora of Budgam was stabbed viciously to death with a knife by Abid Hussain Dar. A man named Shabir Ahmad Wani was also held for killing a woman in March. It was revealed that Shabir allegedly chopped off the woman’s body into several pieces and buried the parts at different locations to hide the crime.

“On his disclosure, the body parts were recovered, and the weapon used in the murder was seized by the police," SSP Budgam Tahir Geelani said.

In view of the crimes being reported in the valley, social activist Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjoora said that the rising graph is a matter of serious concern. “Knife crime in Kashmir was never reported before. Now that people are coming forward and reporting such crime is a good step,” he added.

“There are multiple contributing factors to the increase of violent crimes involving edged weapons, which include drugs, poverty, social exclusion, social media and mental illness,” Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjoora said, adding, “Edged weapons are easily available, and this is not going to change, no matter what the law says or will say in the future. We cannot stop people from walking into the kitchen or the local hardware store, to get a knife. If one has the intention to cause harm to others using a knife or edged weapon, then the law will always struggle to prevent such atrocity.”

Meanwhile, Kashmir Zone Police have appealed to people to come forward and report any such incidents to them and seek their assistance in resolving such issues.