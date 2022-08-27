J&K Registers 185 New COVID-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir registered 185 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday pushing its infection tally to 4,77,304, officials said.

The death toll due to the virus remains unchanged at 4,782, they said.

Of the new cases, 37 were reported from Jammu and 148 from Kashmir, officials said.

There are 1,691 active Covid cases in the Union Territory while the number of recoveries stands at 4,70,831, they said.

