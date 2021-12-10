J&K Reports 173 New COVID Case, 1 Death

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 173 new cases of the COVID-19 and one death due to it in the last one day, officials said on Friday.

The new cases took the overall tally of infections to 33,8563.

Of these, 44 were from the Jammu division and 129 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district reported the highest with 59 cases followed by 25 reported by Jammu district.

There are 1618 active cases in the UT at present, while the number of recovered patients reached 33,2455, the officials said.

So far, 4490 people have died due to the virus in the region.

There were 49 active cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) with no new cases in the last 24 hours, officials said.

