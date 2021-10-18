J&K Reports 75 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 75 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the virus tally and death toll to 3,31,137 and 4,428 respectively, officials said.

Of the 75 fresh cases, 12 were from the Jammu division and 63 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases at 39, followed by 10 in Baramulla, they added.

There are 816 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recoveries was 3,25,893.

Meanwhile, officials said, there were 47 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus).

