J&K: Republic Reaches 17-yr-old Dilkhush Kumar's Budgam House; Eyewitness Details Attack

As targetted killings grip the Kashmir valley, Republic reached Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam where 17-year-old migrant labourer Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was brutally shot dead. Republic arrived at Kumar's house in Chadoora village where he was staying along with three other men.

On Thursday night, two terrorists barged into the house and fired indiscriminately on the migrant labourers living there. Both received critical injuries; however, Dilkhush Kumar succumbed to his bullet wounds. The 17-year-old was living in a small shed on the outskirts of Brick Kiln no 711 at Magraypora Chadoora where he was working. According to reports, the worker was brought dead at the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

As per his friends, insecurity has set in the hearts of the labourers who had arrived in the UT to earn a living. After the death of the minor, the remaining are expected to leave Kashmir.

Speaking to Republic about the attack in Budgam, Manjit, a migrant worker from Punjab who was working in Jammu and Kashmir, said, "We came here from Punjab's Gurdaspur. We were sitting in our room when two people came and started firing. They attacked four people. We ran but one person (Dilkhush Kumar) was killed."

Home Minister Amit Shah to chair crucial meeting

Three targeted killings have been recorded in the last 72 hours in the Kashmir valley. Notably, 17-year-old migrant worker Dilkhush Kumar from Bihar was shot down by terrorists on Thursday evening in Budgam whereas on the same day, Vijay Kumar, a bank employee was killed by terrorists in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu and teacher from Samba district was shot dead by the terrorists on Tuesday. In the wake of the spate of killings, Kashmiri pandits are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the Valley.

Taking cognizance of the incidents, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday. Meanwhile, LG Manoj Sinha also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The Home Minister will hold another crucial meeting today (June 3) with J&K LG Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of Security Agencies.