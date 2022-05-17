J&K: Resolution Passed To Ban Illegal Loudspeakers In Jammu; Congress Stages Protest

In a key development, a resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers has been passed by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect despite massive protests by Congress corporators.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP's Narottam Sharma, Councillor from Ward Number 3 (Mast Garh of Jammu), said, “JMC has passed the resolution to ban illegal loudspeakers, giving major relief to the citizens of the state. Loudspeakers in the region were being used even during working hours.”

“District magistrate should make a list of illegal loudspeakers in the region. No loudspeakers will be used without the permission of the District magistrate,” Narottam Sharma added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said, “Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has done the right thing in passing the resolution. It is not for a particular community or a religion, it is passed for every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Congress protests against resolution; says 'done to hamper peace in area'

Meanwhile, Congress councillors were seen protesting against the resolution, saying that it is being taken to "hamper peace in the area".

Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Sneha Srijan said, “This is done only to hamper peace in the area. BJP is raising such issues for the sake of vote-bank politics. We want a verdict on liquor shops too. If they are preachers of religion, why aren't liquor shops banned?"

Congress leader Gourav Chopda said, “Loudspeakers are banned from everywhere. BJP is doing filthy politics everywhere. BJP should talk about development in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Neither Hanuman Chalisa nor removal of loudspeakers will solve Kashmir's problems: Sanjay Raut

Earlier on May 14, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took potshots at the BJP stating that removing loudspeakers or reciting Hanuman Chalisa won't solve the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits and also urged the Centre to solve the "atmosphere of instability" in the Union Territory. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sanjay Raut said, "Don't raise fingers at Pakistan time and again, what are we doing for the Kashmiri Pandits? Even after the revocation of Article 370, they are not safe and are not able to return to the Valley. Now the common people are not safe, it has no more remained limited to the Pandits."

He added that the re-emergence of instability created in the Union Territory will only be solved by taking tough decisions and the removal of loudspeakers and reciting Hanuman Chalisa will neither solve the problems of the Kashmiri Pandits nor Kashmir.