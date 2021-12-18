J&K: Restoration Of Srinagar's Historic Pratap Park underway To Boost Visitors Footfall

The restoration of Srinagar's historic Pratap Park is in full swing, with the goal of enhancing the city's beauty. The park is considered the identity of the Civil Lines area, Srinagar's commercial hub, and is located near the clock tower or Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk. The captivating beauty of the park, which is flanked by several commercial establishments, schools, and universities, attracts a large number of locals every day.

Imran Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer, City Parks, told news agency ANI, "It is the city's most important park. The park attracts a large number of visitors. The park needed to be renovated. The fountains are undergoing extensive renovations after being damaged by silts."

"The fountains can only be restored after November when they are no longer active. The park will be more lovely after the restoration work is completed," he remarked.

According to Nazir Ahmad, a local, the park remains busy due to its central location.

"Tourists and locals who go shopping have the opportunity to take a break inside the park. Despite the weather, the park's repair work is progressing at a rapid rate. The refurbishment was very necessary," Nazir told ANI.

Pratap Park is a favourite hangout spot among students, according to Showkat Dar, a student.

"The park provides a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere. Students come here to study, relax, and enjoy themselves. The renovation was long overdue," Dar explained.

J&K administrators promote graffiti artwork in Srinagar

Meanwhile, as a part of the Srinagar Smart City project, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has begun painting barren locations and walls with graffiti artwork in order to increase visitor inflow. Several professionals have been hired to assist with the renovations and the addition of visual art portraying Kashmiri culture.

They've painted a variety of bird species, Kashmiri culture, and other subjects. "Graffiti sketching on walls and flyovers is part of the Srinagar Smart City initiative's beautification campaign," Municipal Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan told ANI.

The newly beautified areas have attracted a lot of attention, and both residents and tourists like visiting them, as per ANI. This has resulted in an increase in visitor traffic in Srinagar.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI