J&K Sanctions Order On Naming Of Infrastructure Assets After Martyrs & Eminent Persons

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration sanctioned the order to name the various infrastructure assets in the state after the name of martyrs and eminent personalities. The divisional commissioner was ordered to personally monitor the naming of the public institutions and assets, while the deputy commissioners shall make sure suitable events are organised on the occassion of the naming.

The order also mentions that the School Education department will follow up to amend the records for the naming to take place.

General Administration department issues order

The General Administration department (GAD) of the J&K administration issued the order sanctioning the naming of 18 infrastructure assets, in which majority are schools.

The government higher secondary school, Soaf Shali, Anantnag will be named after Late Sh Sarwanand Kaul Premi. Likewise, the Government Boys Middle school Wanpora Gurez will be named after Martyr Sh Reyaz Ahmed Lone; GMS Chandanwari school after Martyr Rfn Mohammad Safeer Khan, and GMS Dab (school) will be named after Martyr Para Trooper Shabir Ahmad Malik.

Some of the other martyrs on whose name the infrastructure assets will be named include Martyr Rfn. Abdul Hameed Chara, Martyr HC Abdul Rashid Kalas, Martyr Sgct. Ghulam Mustafa Barah, Martyr HC Sheraz Ahmad. Martyr Const. Rajinder Kumar, Martyr Const. Raj Kumar, Martyr Ct Naseeb Singh, Martyr SPO Jalal Din, Martyr Ct. Shamim Ahmed, Martyr HC. Raghu Nath, Martyr Sep. Joginder Singh, Martyr Havaldar Sartool Singh, Martyr Ct. Raj Kumar, and Martyr Ct. Jagdev Singh.

“As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of the exceptional contributions towards the security and development of the Union territory, the identified institutions will be renamed after the martyrs and living legends from Jammu and Kashmir,” an official statement said.

