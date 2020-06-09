J&K Sarpanch Killing: Ajay Pandit's Father Pained; Says Daughters Won't Leave Native Place

After Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Ajay's father Dwarika Nath Pandit expressed distress over the incident. Ajay Pandit (Bharti), the Sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by terrorists in his native village on Monday.

Pained by the incident, Dwarika Nath Pandit said,

"I'm pained that terrorists shot my son at his back. He has 2 daughters, who even after this incident have said that they will not leave their native place."

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu condemned the killing of the Anantnag Sarpanch on Tuesday calling it a 'cowardly act'. Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, who later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Tuesday. Lt Governor Murmu while expressing anguish over the death of the Sarpanch said that those behind the killing are the 'enemies of humanity.'

Sarpanch shot dead in Anantnag

Earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated ceasefire with unprovoked cross-border firing at the Line of Control (LoC) in two districts of North Kashmir. The troops had foiled an infiltration attempt in Nowgam sector of Kupwara on June 3.

