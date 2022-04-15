J&K: Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo Shot Dead By Terrorists In Baramulla

In yet another instance of targeted killing in Jammu & Kashmir, Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was shot dead by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region of Baramulla district on April 15. According to news agency ANI, the BJP Sarpanch was shot near his home in an apple orchard and was rushed to a hospital, as per the inputs from the local police. While the identity of the terrorists remains unknown, it has been added to the list of killings that jolted the Union Territory this month.

J&K | A Sarpanch, Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo shot at and injured by terrorists in Goshbugh Pattan in Baramulla district. He has been rushed to a hospital, police said — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2022

The elected representative’s killing has marked a shift in the target killings from south to central Kashmir to the north. The Kashmir Zone Police, in a Twitter post informed that the Bangroo was an independent Sarpanch from Baramulla’s Goshbugh area of Pattan. Following the attack, the police has cordoned off the area and has commenced a search operation to track the terrorists involved.

Pakistan orchestrating the attacks: J&K’s former DGP

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, J&K’s former DGP SP Vaid explained what is fuelling these targeted killings of politicians in the UT. “The state of Pakistan which is orchestrating this violence. They would never like a democratic institutions to take roots in Kashmir. So, all the Sarpanchs who were elected definitely faced that from these terrorists. And the labours are being targeted because they (terrorists) want to sabotage the agenda of the Union government and particularly honourable Prime Minister's, who wants to change the face of Kashmir by speeding up the development process,” SP Vaid said. He further said that the terrorists are also targeting the minorities in the UT to create a sense of fear among the general public.

‘This shows ugly face of Pakistan’: Former J&K Dy CM

Speaking to Republic Media Network, former J&K Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta agreed that the killing of Bangroo is an attack on democracy in Kashmir. Calling Bangroo a martyr, Gupta said, “It (the attack) shows the cowardness of the Pakistani terrorists who say that they are working for Islam. In the past, they have said that they are fighting against India and are fighting to make India an islamic state. But now they have started targeting Kashmiri Muslims who are nationalists (and) who believe in democracy.”

He added that the recent attack “shows the ugly face of Pakistan, the Pakistani terrorists and their so-called ‘jihad’ they have launched against India.” Gupta even said that the terrorists are acting out of desperation as they are being killed by Indian forces. On April 14, the Indian Army eliminated four terrorists in an encounter in J&K’s Shopian.

(This is a developing story. More updates are awaited)

Image: Republic World