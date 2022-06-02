J&K: SBI Issues Statement On Vijay Kumar's Murder; Will Provide Family Financial Support

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday issued a statement on the targeted killing of bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam assuring all necessary support to his bereaved family. The SBI revealed that Kumar was posted in Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank-- Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD) since 2019, which was sponsored by the SBI.

"SBI remains committed to ensure the safety and well-being of all its employees, including those posted in the Valley. The EDB to ensure that the bereaved family is provided with necessary support- financial and otherwise- on priority," said SBI.

"Vijay Kumar, Branch Manager, Arreah branch of Ellaquai Dehati Bank (EBD), a Srinagar-headquartered Regional Rural Bank sponsored by SBI was shot dead today in the branch premises by a terrorist. Kumar had joined EDB in March 2019," it added.

Hindu bank manager shot dead in Kulgam

Hindu bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, June 2. The man who received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident hailed from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. This is the eighth incident of targeted killing in Kashmir this month.

In another terror attack, terrorists fired upon a female teacher at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam on Tuesday. It is learned that terrorists barged into the school and the teacher was shot at close range. School staff made attempts to shift her to a nearby hospital but she succumbed to injuries. The teacher was identified as Rajni Bala.

Currently, government employees in the valley are seeking protection against the backdrop of the targeted killings and have demanded to be relocated to Jammu. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has been summoned to the national capital for a meeting which will also have National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in attendance. Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of security agencies are also expected to be present. The Home Minister and the NSA also held a meeting on Thursday.