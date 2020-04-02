J&K: Young Girl From Kupwara Sends An Inspiring Message To Citizens Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In an encouraging video shared by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday, a schoolgirl hailing from Jammu and Kashmir is seen making an inspiring appeal to people in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Seerat, hailing from the Kupwara area of Kashmir appealed to the people to unite in the nation's fight against COVID-19 by abiding the lockdown guidelines. In her message, Seerat requested all the foreign returnees to reveal their travel history and get immediate medical help. She also conveyed her message to the attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat Congregation.

"I appeal to all those who have come from foreign countries to stay inside your homes and reveal your travel history at any medical centre. This also includes our students, businessmen and the attendees of Tablighi Jamaat. I urge them to reveal their travel history and get medical assistance," Seerat said.

"We can pray Namaz inside their homes too. It is not a sin. We should keep our surrounding clean and wash our hands regularly. We can only beat Coronavirus if our intentions are strong," said the young resident of Kupwara.

Here is Seerat's message to all the citizens

A school girl named Seerat, hailing from far flung #Kupwara, in #JammuAndKashmir makes a highly motivating #StayHomeStaySafe appeal, in the wake of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/GxvfbggAyl — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 2, 2020

