J&K: Screening At Banihal Railway Station Amid Coronavirus Scare

In the backdrop of the coronavirus spread, authorities have commenced screening of passengers who wish to enter the valley via the Banihal railway station. Banihal railway station also known as the gateway of Valley. Passengers coming from outside valley, and those who wish to enter the valley via train have to board it from this very station, so screening of them is a must.

As per doctors here, " 3000 passengers(mostly non-locals) coming from outside have been screened here for the last 01 weeks." "So far none of them had any symptoms of COVID 19. Extra vigil is being maintained on those passengers who have travel history to virus affected countries," added they.

Officials engaged in screening

Officials of the Railways and state health department, including doctors, are part of the team engaged in the screening here. A host of preventive measures had also been put in place by the railways. Among other measures, disinfectants are being sprayed on the exterior and interiors of all the coaches. On average over 5,000 people travel by this station to reach different parts of Valley.

"Station masters have been trained to spot symptoms of the coronavirus. They have been instructed to approach the passengers showing coronavirus-like symptoms and assist them to reach the nearest hospital," said officials here

It is pertinent to mention that Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu has declared COVID-19 as an epidemic in Jammu and Kashmir. In Valley, Non-cooperation by suspect patients now a criminal offence, Public entry has been barred in Civil Secretariat, HoD level offices.

