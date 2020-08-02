J&K: Security Agencies On 'High Alert' Ahead Of August 5 Anniversary

As the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 is drawing near, security agencies have increased their vigil in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as there are inputs that Pakistan based terror outfits might try to carry out an attack to show their presence.

“There are specific inputs that the terrorists are planning to carry out a major terror attack in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Given that, all the security agencies have been kept on alert and various measures have been put in place to foil any such attempt,” a senior police officer told Republic world.

All the border check posts have been put on alert whereas all the police posts across the entire Jammu region have also been alerted.

There are also inputs that a fresh group of terrorists might try to infiltrate from the international border in the Jammu region and would try and target a major defense installation.

“Recently, a security audit of all the defense installations across the Jammu region was held and various measures were also put in place to ensure their security, security on other vital installations across the region have also increased”, the officer said.

He said that the Union Territory has already received inputs from the Ministry of Home Affairs that a group of around 300 terrorists was waiting for an opportunity to sneak into the Indian side and elaborate measures have been put in place to foil their designs.

Security agencies say that in order to highlight the Kashmir issue, Pakistan based terror outfits would want to do something big on the anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, and hence all the security agencies have been put on “heightened alert”.

“August 5 coincides with two major events in India, first the Bhumi Poojan of the Ram Jananbhoomi temple and the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370, so it would serve a big purpose to the terror outfits to carry out an attack on that day, but we are alert”, the officer said.

He said that the security agencies are aware of the fact that in the past few days, there has been no major terror incidents in the past few days and hence they have increased their alert.

“We are aware and alert 24 by seven to ensure that the designs of terror outfits are foiled," he said.

