J&K: Security Beefed Up In Kishtwar Ahead Of Anniversary Of Abrogation Of Article 370

Ahead of the anniversary of Article 370 abrogation and Independence Day, the security officials in Kashmir have generated an alert and beefed up security in the valley region. The security has been enhanced in the entire region however specific inputs have been received regarding the terrorist movement in Kishtwar. On-ground visuals accessed by the Republic Media Network show high security with posters of three main terrorists including longest survivor terrorist Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat, Riyaz Ahmed Hazai, and Mudassir Hussain whose movements have been noticed by the intelligence. To further ensure their arrest, a bounty of Rs 30 lakh has been announced on these terrorists.

The security officers are keeping a check of every vehicle passing by the sensitive areas and noting down details including mobile numbers. Moreover, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) special branch of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered to deny security clearance to any individual involved in any security violation such as stone-pelting activities. The specific direction includes checking the complete History of individuals applying for Governement related documents like passport.

Key terrorist involved in Pulwama attack of 2019 arrested

The current security alert also comes a day after a key conspirator of the 2019 Pulwama attack, Abu Saifullah aka Lamboo was eliminated. The security officials of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday morning killed two terrorists in Pulwama after an encounter broke out. A search operation in the forest area of Nagberan-Tarsar started of Pulwama was launched after important inputs were received. Later the two were identified as Adnan Ismail alias Lamboo and Sameer Dar of JeM who was involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Article 370 abrogation- second anniversary

A Presidential notification combined with requisite legislation passed by both the House of Parliament in August 2019 led to Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. This implied that the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) was scrapped. Furthermore, the region was bifurcated into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Thereafter, restrictions on the movement of people and communication were imposed in the state, which was gradually lifted over the months. This year, India will be celebrating the second anniversary of the Historic decision.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was a 'temporary provision' that granted autonomous, special status to the state. Under part XXI of the Constitution, it cited, 'Temporary, Transitional and Special provisions,' the state was accorded with the special status under Article 370. All the provisions of the Constitution applicable to other states were not applicable to Jammu and Kashmir.