J&K: Security Forces Arrest One Jaish Terrorist In Awantipora District, Weapons Seized

In a major success for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist was arrested in Awantipora. The security forces engaged and arrested the armed terrorist on Monday morning. The arrested terrorist has been identified as Zubair from the Samboora area of Awantipora.

The J&K police arrested the hybrid terrorist and retrieved weapons in his possession. According to information accessed by Republic TV, the terrorist was carrying one pistol with three pistol magazines and 55 rounds of bullets when he was arrested. The terrorist, who is around 28 years old has confessed to being active as a hybrid terrorist and he has now taken him for further investigation.

The arrested terrorist has also confessed that he had taken the arm weapon from another Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist. He said that the weapon belonged to Sameer Tantre, who was neutralised last week by the J&K forces in an encounter in Pulwama. Ahead of this, the forces had gunned down three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in Shopian, retrieving one AK-47 rifle and 2 pistols from them. Meanwhile, the security forces also engaged in an encounter in Srinagar yesterday, Dec 19.

Forces eliminate Lashkar terrorist in the Harwan area

A terrorist was gunned down in the Srinagar encounter on Sunday. A fight between J&K Forces and terrorists broke out earlier in the day in the Harwan area of the district and after almost three hours of encounter, a terrorist was eliminated, informed J&K Police officials. According to Republic Media Network's sources, the terrorist is from a Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist outfit however an official confirmation is awaited. Reportedly, an encounter broke out at the outskirts of Kashmir based on inputs provided by Srinagar’s Cargo police.

This also comes nearly five days after terrorists had carried out a barbaric attack on Indian security forces where three police officers received martyrdom where more than a dozen were admitted to hospital after sustaining critical injuries. The cowardly act was carried out by the terrorists in Srinagar on Monday, December 13 evening that claimed the lives of three policemen and further injured 14 others. It is also said to be one of the major terrorist attacks in the Kashmir valley since the recent targeted killings of migrant workers.

The ghastly attack took place when a Jammu and Kashmir police bus carrying personnel of the 9th Battalion to Zewan police camp was attacked by terrorists belonging to the terror outfit, Kashmir Tigers (an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammed), terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar.

Image: Shutterstock/PTI