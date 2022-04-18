J&K: Security Forces Arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist From Bandipora

In a boost to the crackdown on terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the security forces have arrested a terrorist of The Resistant Front (TRF), a local offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorist was nabbed by the security forces from the orchards of Lawaypora in Bandipora. The Bandipora police have charged a case in this regard and have begun a further investigation.

The Bandipora police arrested a LeT terrorist after they received a specific input regarding the presence of the accused in the area. The police received information about the recently joined LeT (TRF) terrorist in the orchards of Lawaypora Bandipora. Following this, the Bandipora police, along with the Army and CRPF officials conducted a joint operation and arrested the terrorist.

#BREAKING | Jammu and Kashmir: Bandipora Police, Army and CRPF arrest one LeT Terrorist



Tune in here for more details - https://t.co/Mm0qykKIKV pic.twitter.com/bIgbyWvrC9 — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

The arrested terrorist was identified as Amir Tariq Khan aka Waleed, son of Tariq Ahmad khan and a resident of Lawaypora. Earlier on April 13, the youth's photograph regarding him joining terrorist outfit TRF had gone viral on social media. The security forces had taken cognisance of the same and launched an investigation into the matter.

Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed's hideout revealed

Earlier last week, in a big revelation, Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Babar Ali Patra shared the location of Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed’s hideout in Mozang Chungi area of Lahore in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Babar was arrested by the Indian Army from the Uri Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of J&K in September last year after an encounter in which one terrorist was neutralized. The 19-year-old trained Lashkar terrorist told the National Investigation Agency that he performed security duty at Markaz Al Qadsia for one month. The NIA has since strengthened its probe into terrorist activities in the region.

'Terrorism in Kashmir reducing': IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

Earlier this month, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar had stated that the forces had marginally brought down terrorist activities in the UT. He had informed that a total of 68 terrorists were neutralised in 40 successful operations in Kashmir Valley since December 2021. The IGP Kashmir Zone also warned that while the focus remains on maintaining peace on the ground while Pakistan was trying hard to give impetus to the violence (by giving instructions to their stooges to attack soft targets).

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD