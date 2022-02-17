J&K: Security Forces Avert Major Threat; Recover 11 Grenades & 11 UBGL From Baramulla

In a major development, joint parties of police and armed forces have recovered a pile of unauthorised armed weapons in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday evening. Republic Media Network has learnt that a major threat has been averted as the security forces have recovered around 11 grenades and 11 UBGL grenades from the Zandafaran area of Sheeri. The grenades were packed in a bag which was found near the bushes.

Last week, terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces posted in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. A police official had lost his life and around five officers were injured in the attack. The incident took place near Bandipora’s Nishad Park area, where terrorists cowardly hurled a grenade at the security officials posted at the Naka.



In the past, several such attacks have taken place on security officials stationed in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora region. A massive operation has also been conducted by the security forces to wipe out the terrorists in the region.

Regular seizures of armed weapons are being made by the Indian Armed Forces to evict terrorism from the Valley. Last month on January 15, a 10 kg Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered by the security officials during a search operation in the Bandipora district. Following the seizure, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were arrested in the case.

The J&K security forces had also recovered arms and ammunition in the Aglar area of Zainapora, Shopian, in a joint operation from a residential house in December last year.

Image: PTI