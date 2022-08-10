J&K: Security Forces Avert Major Tragedy, Recover 30kg Of IED From Pulwama

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detected by the joint patrolling party of the Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) police, Indian Army and the CRPF at Rangmulla in Pulwama on Wednesday. According to ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the IED was recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road. It is said to weigh approx 25-30 kgs. The tragedy was averted after the Pulwama Police received specific inputs about the explosives during their patrolling. The bomb disposal squad of the joint security forces has reached the spot and is on the job.

"An IED weighing approx 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in Pulwama by Police and security forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police," said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

He added, "A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police."

A similar incident was witnessed last month when the Pulwama police, 55 Rashtriya Rifles, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) defused an IED-like object in the region. A gas cylinder fitted with firecrackers was planted by the terrorists at Litter Chowdribagh road in a bid to harm the security forces.

Forces on alert ahead of Independence Day

The forces are on high alert as India gears up to celebrate the 75th anniversary of its Independence. On August 4, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting and further reviewed and discussed all the preparations and arrangements for these days. He also took note of the security scenario during these functions.

"The DGP reviewed in detail all the arrangements to be made for smooth conduct of these important events and directed to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their counter measures were discussed threadbare during the meeting," the J&K Police said in a statement.

During the meeting, the DGP gave directions for increased patrolling, area domination and Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), to ensure those anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.