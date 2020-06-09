J&K: Security Forces Avert Terror Attack, Recover & Defuse IED On NH At Tragpora

Indian security forces diffused an IED bomb on the national highway and averted yet another attempt by terrorists to attack the jawans on Tuesday. The bomb was spotted on the roadside following which traffic on the entire road was halted.

According to a tweet by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, the security forces, while performing road opening party duties on National Highway 701A detected the IED at Tragpora, North Kashmir at 6.50 am. Reports say a joint party of 32 Rashtriya Rifles and Border Security Force had recovered the explosive and a bomb disposal squad subsequently diffused the bomb.

Pulwama IED attack attempt foiled

A vehicle-borne IED attack attempt was averted as security forces detected and seized a car fitted with explosives in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier in the month. The improvised explosive device (IED) was safely detonated in-situ, in visuals that have been accessed. The J&K Police later confirmed that three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including an IED expert, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama.

