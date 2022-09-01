J&K: Security Forces Avert Terror Plot; Neutralise 2 JeM Terrorists In Sopore Encounter

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday, August 31, averted a major terror plot and eliminated two terrorists affiliated with the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM) in the Bomai area of Baramulla's Sapore in J&K.

Notably, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Wednesday wherein the security forces eliminated the two terrorists of JeM. According to the Kashmir Additional director general of police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar, the terrorists have been identified as Mohd Rafi, a resident of Sopore and Kaiser Ashraf, a resident of Pulwama. Adding further, the police chief said that both the killed Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases. In addition to this, the police official informed that Mohd Rafi was earlier booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) twice.

"Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input, they were planning to attack civilians in the Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir said.

It is significant to mention that during the encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore, one civilian also received an injury and was immediately shifted to Srinagar Hospital for further treatment. According to the ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the injured civilian's condition is stable.

Security forces eliminate 3 LeT terrorists in Shopian

On Tuesday, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Nagbal area of Shopian wherein the forces eliminated three terrorists affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to ADGP Kumar, police along with the Indian Army and CRPF had cordoned off the area before starting the encounter, adding further that no collateral damage occurred during the encounter operation. The eliminated LeT terrorists have been identified as local terrorists namely Danish Khursheed Bhat, Tanveer Wani and Towseef Bhat. According to the police, Danish Bhat was involved in serial killings and in the recruitment of the youths into terror ranks in Shopian, ANI reported.

"The 3 killed terrorists have been identified as local terrorists of LeT namely Danish Khursheed Bhat, Tanveer Wani and Towseef Bhat. They were involved in several terror crime cases. Terrorist Danish was involved in the recruitment of youth into terror ranks in Shopian," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.