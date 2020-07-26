J&K: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout In Poonch Thwarting 'Aug 5 Terror Attack' Plan

Security agencies on Sunday, busted a terror hideout in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch district recovering arms and ammunition. The arms were allegedly going to be used to carry out a major terror attack across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the anniversary of August 5, a year after the special status of the erstwhile state was snapped. In a historic development on August 5, 2019 the government of India, abrogated the Article 370 and 35A that gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.

"Terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan have not been able to come to the terms that there has been no major incident of violence across Kashmir valley and that is the reason they want to carry out a big terror attack on the anniversary of August 5", a source in privy to the inputs said.

He however, said that the security agencies are having an upper hand in Jammu and Kashmir and are fully prepared to foil any nefarious designs of the terrorists or their supporters in Pakistan.

"In the past few days, we have busted several terror hideouts across Jammu region as well as the Kashmir region. This proves that we are several steps ahead of the terrorists. Even today a hideout was busted in Poonch, the arms and ammunition were supposed to be used on the anniversary of August 5", the source said.

Here are visuals from the operation:

Security agencies say that they have been regularly getting hard intelligence about the presence of terrorists from the local sources which has lead to several clean operations in Kashmir valley, especially in South Kashmir. "The hard intelligence that local sources are sharing with the police and the army is leading to clean operations in which large number of dreaded terrorists are being eliminated", another source said.

He said that they have inputs that the launch pads across the line of control in North and South of Peer Panchal have been reactivated and terrorists want to infiltrate taking advantage of the thick vegetation, but the army is having an upper hand at the Line of Control as well.

"The robust anti-infiltration grid is in place on the line of control and any attempt of infiltration from across is being foiled and we have killed a large number of infiltrators in the past few weeks", the sources said.