J&K: Security Forces Bust Terror Hideout In Tral; Nab Incriminating Evidence Linked To JeM

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police based on credible input in a joint operation with the Indian Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir, busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Syedabad Pastuna, Tral, which was subsequently destroyed. Incriminating materials were also found at the location. Accordingly, a case has been filed at the local police station under the relevant sections.

JeM-associated materials found

In the operation, the forces found incriminating material of the proscribed banned outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed including materials like edible items, utensils, etc were recovered from the hideout. To investigate further, all the material has been taken into custody.

A case has also been filed under the relevant sections of the law at the Tral police stations and the investigation is underway.

Over 500 terrorists neutralised since 2019

Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, in early August said the security forces have neutralised over 500 terrorists in Kashmir since 2019, following the abrogation of Article 370.

He also stated that National Investigative Agency (NIA) conducted raids at over 80 locations across Jammu and Kashmir. A number of properties have also been attached, besides conducting raids. In Srinagar, over 10 properties were attached for housing terrorists.

