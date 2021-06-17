J&K: Security Forces Destroy 17 Grenades Allegedly Planted By 'Ghaznavi Force' Terrorists

The security forces of Kashmir successfully averted a major tragedy on Thursday by destroying 17 grenades that were deployed by terrorists from across the border. According to the on-ground visuals and data accessed by Republic TV, the explosives were placed in the sensitive area of Mendhar Tehsil of Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Terrorists from the Ghaznavi Force had reportedly planted the grenades targeting religious places including temples of the Union Territory.

Upon court orders, the case has been now handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A police team along with the Indian Army launched a search operation and fortunately unearthed these ammunitions. Several arrests have also been made in the case and the terrorists are handed over to the NIA. This comes merely a month after security forces had recovered two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaish-e-Mohammad operated 'Ghaznavi force'

Last year, the Indian intelligence had discovered that banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had created a new group of highly-trained terrorists called 'Ghaznavi Force' to carry out Pulwama-style terror attacks in India. The newly formed terrorist group comprises fighters from other banned terror outfits like LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen, AuGH and Al Badr.

Earlier in April, the NIA had given a big blow to Pakistan's plot of planting trouble and reviving terror in the border belt of Poonch and Rajouri by arresting Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) terrorist from Jammu airport. The terrorist was identified as Shahid Naveed of the Mendhar area who was running a terror network from Gulf countries along with more terrorists.

19 grenades recovered in Poonch

In May 2021, Army and police had launched a joint operation where it had successfully recovered 19 grenades from the Poonch district. The security forces launched the operation after a tip-off was received. 16 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police reached the general area of Phagla and recovered the ammunition which was allegedly to target security forces at National Highway 144 A. A major plan of attack was also averted at that time.