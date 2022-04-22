J&K Security Forces Destroy Suicide Vests Of Pak Terrorists Neutralised In Jammu Encounter

On Friday, the Security forces detonated and destroyed two suicide vests that were recovered from Pakistani terrorists who were neutralised in the Jammu encounter. Both the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were from wearing suicide vests to carry out 'fidayeen' attacks on vital security installations. The encounter took place near a big army installation in J&K's Sunjwan when the terrorists tried to attack the CISF convoy. This encounter has evoked great concern as it took place two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jammu and Kashmir Visit.

On the early morning of Friday, security forces neutralised two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists from Pakistan during an encounter that broke out after a search operation was launched in the area adjacent to the Sunjwan military station in Jammu. The terrorists had worn suicidal vests and were going to carry out a 'fidayeen' attack in the city, according to sources. Around 3.45 am, the search party was fired upon by terrorists hiding inside a house, triggering a fierce gunfight. One of the security personnel was killed and six others got injured during an anti-terror operation near an Army camp in the Sunjwan area.

Meanwhile, that top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo was killed by the security forces during anti-terror operations that broke out on Thursday morning in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

PM Modi To Visit Jammu & Kashmir on April 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu on April 24 (Sunday) on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Diwas. As confirmed by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, PM Modi will address over 30,000 members of J&K’s rural bodies. The LG further informed that around 700 panchayats across the country will be connected virtually.

