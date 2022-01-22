J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 2 LeT-backed TRF Terrorists In Shopian Encounter

The security forces neutralised two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday. The encounter broke out at the Kilbal village area of Shopian. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, the forces had launched a cordon and search operation.

A police official said that as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired on them. The troops retaliated and the encounter broke out and two terrorists were killed. The terrorists were associated with the LeT-backed Thre Resistance Front.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02, both local terrorists of #terror outfit LeT/TRF). #Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, more than 15 terrorists have been gunned down in over a dozen encounters in Kashmir since the beginning of 2022 with security forces upping the ante.

J&K: Top officials review the security situation in Kashmir

Top civil and security grid officials on Friday reviewed the security situation in the valley and vowed to keep up the efforts to maintain peace. "Core Group consisting of top officials of Civil Administration, Intelligence Agencies and Security Forces in J&K met today at Badami Bagh Cantonment to review the security situation in Kashmir," a defence spokesman said.

The meeting was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General DP Pandey and J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh. In the meeting, the intelligence inputs and security parameters of 2021 were reviewed.

"The core group discussed fresh strategies of the terrorist organizations and their handlers including use of Hybrid terrorists and targeting of soft targets. 15 terrorists killed in 2021 were fresh names not on the security forces radar," the spokesman said.

The defence spokesperson said that there has been increased neutralisation of Pakistani terrorists in the past few weeks. The efforts of the frontline troops and operatives of all agencies were acknowledged by all present, he added.