J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 JeM Terrorists In Pulwama Encounter; 17 Killed In 10 Days

In another successful encounter by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama on Wednesday. The exchange of fire began at around 4:45 AM in the Chandgam area, coordinated by the J&K Police and the Army.

At around 8 AM, one terrorist was confirmed dead by the J&K police. Minutes later, Kashmir IGP informed that all three terrorists have been eliminated in the region. The forces recovered incriminating materials arms, ammunition including 2 M-4 carbine and 1 AK series rifle from the terrorists. He said the encounter was a big success for the forces.

"Three JeM terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces in Chandgam, Pulwama. One of them is a Pakistani national. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 2 M-4 carbines & 1 AK series rifle recovered," said Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar.

Notably in the last 10 days, as many as 17 terrorists from Lashkar -e-Taiba (LeT) and JeM outfits have been neutralised by armed forces in the Kashmir valley. Of these, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were killed in the last 5 days itself with zero collateral damage.

Succesful anti-terror operations in J&K

Last week, the J&K police had informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.

In another significant achievement, the security forces gunned down a JeM Commander, who was the last surviving terrorist involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack. Samir Dar was killed during anti-terror operations in the Anantnag district on December 30, bringing closure to the deadly Pulwama terror attack, that claimed the lives of 40 CrPF jawans.