Last Updated:

J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 Terrorists In Kulgam; 13th Encounter In 10 Days

In a further crackdown on terrorism, security forces eliminated two unidentified terrorists in encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday

Written By
Gloria Methri

Image: Republic


Amid the intensified crackdown on terrorism, security forces eliminated two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hasanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces and the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. As per sources, the local terrorists, belonging to the Al Badre terror outfit. 

The police recovered several incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from the scene of the encounter.

13 terrorists killed in first 10 days of 2022

Notably, as many as 13 terrorists have been neutralized in 7 encounters in the first nine days of the year 2022 in Kashmir Valley. On January 5, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were killed in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.

READ | 2 terrorists of LeT & TRF neutralised in encounter in J&K's Kulgam; 5 killed in 60 hours

On January 3, the J&K police had informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley. 

READ | J&K: Security forces eliminate 3 JeM terrorists in Pulwama encounter; 17 killed in 10 days
READ | J&K: Encounter breaks out at Hassanpora; two terrorists trapped in Kulgam district
READ | Nagpur terror plot: Police suspect Jaish terrorists were looking for local support in city
Tags: JK, Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND