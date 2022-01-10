J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 3 Terrorists In Kulgam; 13th Encounter In 10 Days

Amid the intensified crackdown on terrorism, security forces eliminated two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Hasanpora village of Kulgam district following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police spokesperson said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces. Two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces and the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists is being ascertained. As per sources, the local terrorists, belonging to the Al Badre terror outfit.

The police recovered several incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, from the scene of the encounter.

13 terrorists killed in first 10 days of 2022

Notably, as many as 13 terrorists have been neutralized in 7 encounters in the first nine days of the year 2022 in Kashmir Valley. On January 5, at least three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including a Pakistani national were gunned down in Pulwama in a joint operation by the J&K Police and the Army. Prior to that, three foreign terrorists and five local terrorists were killed in the Kashmir valley with zero collateral damage.

On January 3, the J&K police had informed that wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Salem Parray was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Harwan area on the outskirts of Srinagar. IGP Vijay Kumar called it a big victory for security forces in the valley.