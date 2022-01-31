J&K: Security Forces Eliminate 5 Terrorists In Two Separate Encounters In Pulwama

A day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed eliminating five terrorists associated with terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in two separate encounters, the Indian Army has issued a detailed statement providing information on the two encounters that were carried out in Pulwama and Budgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Police through its official Twitter handle confirmed the killings of five Pakistani terrorists including JeM commander Zahid Manzoor Wani and a Pakistani terrorist identified as Kafeel/Chotu. Zahid was said to be an IED expert and the longest surviving JeM terrorist in the valley. He was active since May 23, 2017, and was behind several IED attacks on security forces.

Meanwhile, after the successful encounters, a huge amount of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the site.

2 operations were launched during the night at Charareshrif in district Budgam and at Naira in district Pulwama. Both have concluded with killing of 01 terrorist in Budgam and 4 in Pulwama including two top JEM Commanders Zahid Wani and an Foreign terrorist from Pakistan. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) January 30, 2022

Indian Army issues statement on elimination of 5 terrorists in two separate encounters

According to the statement issued by the PRO Defence, Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was carried out by the Pulwama Rashtriya Rifles Battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir police after receiving specific inputs of unidentified terrorists in the Naira area of Pulwama on January 29. The target house was identified when contact was established with the terrorist and he opened fire on the troops.

The security forces immediately started evacuating the civilians and further occupied dominating positions around the house to block the escape of the terrorists. Following this, around midnight on January 30 security forces commenced probing actions for drawing fire and ascertaining the exact location of the terrorists. Later, three terrorists who engaged in heavy firing were eliminated by the troops, and the fourth one who injured two soldiers was shot done by the forces around 5 AM in the morning.

As per the second operation is concerned, it was carried out by the Budgam Rashtriya Rifles Battalion along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Budgam's Charareshrif village. A cordon and search operation was carried on January 29 targeting specific houses on the fringe of the village. At late night, during the search operation, the terrorist opened fire resulting in an encounter where he was successfully eliminated by the forces by morning.

With this, a total of 41 terrorists have been eliminated by security forces since December 2021 in a series of successful operations. These include nine Pakistani terrorists armed with heavy-due weapons.

Image: PTI