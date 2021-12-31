J&K: Security Forces Eliminate All Terrorists Involved In Zewan Attack

In a major development in the crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the Police has now informed that at least three terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Srinagar district. The security forces on Friday confirmed the killing of three, including one Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist. With the encounter, the J&K Police has now informed that all terrorists involved in the recent Zewan attack have been neutralised.

Three terrorists were killed by the J&K police in an encounter that broke out on Thursday evening at the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar. The forces informed that four security personnel were injured in the encounter. According to the J&K Police, the firefight between the terrorists and security forces started after a joint team cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The forces had received specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad, who is part of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to the latest information accessed, the eliminated terrorists was part of the 13th December attack on the Police bus in Zewan. Following the encounter, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that all terrorists involved in the Zewan attack have now been neutralised. The IGP also informed that incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered from the terrorists.

The Zewan attack

Earlier on December 13, a group of terrorists opened fire on a police vehicle in the Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, killing three Jammu and Kashmir armed police personnel. According to the Kashmir Zone Police, 2 personnel were martyred at the attack site, one succumbed to injuries the next morning. At least 14 were reported to be injured and all the injured personnel were evacuated to the hospital and the area was cordoned off. The attack took place near the Zewan area of Srinagar.

Security forces eliminate more terrorists in J&K

The J&K security forces on Wednesday confirmed the killing of three JeM terrorists in Kulgam. Speaking in a joint press conference with the Army, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said that the two local terrorists and one Pakistani militant were killed by the armed forces in an encounter. The forces said that no collateral damage was reported. The joint security forces killed a total of six terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM in two separate encounters in the last two days.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD