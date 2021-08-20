J&K: Security Forces Eliminate Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Terrorists In Encounter In Awantipora

In another major breakthrough, the Security Forces of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday neutralised two terrorists of the terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen in the Pampore area of Awantipora. As per the information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, one of the slain terrorists has been identified as Musaib Mustaq of Khrew, who was involved in the killing of Javid Ah Malik at Lurgan. "This was a hit squad of HM responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir," tweeted the police department of the valley.

Identification of the second terrorist is going on, informed Kashmir Zone Police.

Awantipora encounter

The encounter began at around 2:46 AM on Friday and after almost eight hours of operation, both the terrorists were neutralised.

While speaking to ANI, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that this was 'a hit squad of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen responsible for civilian killings in South Kashmir'. He also revealed that one AK rifle & one pistol have been recovered. The operation is ongoing and more details are awaited.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar also confirmed the development.

One of the two terrorists killed in Khrew, Awantipora was involved in the killing of a peon at a govt school in Pastuna on July 23 this year. He has been identified as Musaib Mushtaq of Khrew: Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir



J&K Security Forces thwarting terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen

Recently on August 9, two newly recruited terrorists affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, both residents of Dachhan, were arrested along with some arms and ammunition during a search operation from the Kalaingassu area of Tander, a police official said. He also added that the two went missing from their houses on August 5 and two days later it was learnt that they had joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror group.

Last month, a top Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was eliminated in an encounter. According to reports, the encounter took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara which led to forces to eliminate, Mehrazuddin Halwai, who was the oldest and top commander of the terrorist group. After the successful encounter, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar informed that the eliminated Hizbul commander was involved in several terror crimes in the valley.

Prior to the above-mentioned operations, a terrorist was killed during an encounter in the Shopian district on June 23, identified as Sajjad Ahmad Bhatt, a terrorist working for the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist organization. The police gave the terrorist an opportunity to surrender however he fired which led to the encounter. The operation took place in Shirmal village of Shopian, 58 kms from Srinagar.