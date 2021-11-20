J&K: Security Forces Eliminate One Terrorist In Kulgam Encounter Ops; Another Trapped

In the latest update from Jammu and Kashmir, an encounter is currently underway at the Ashmuji village in the Kulgam district. While one unidentified terrorist has been eliminated so far, another one has been trapped by the security forces. As the encounter operation is underway, police and security forces are present at the spot, and further development is awaited from the Jammu and Kashmir police.

According to Republic TV's ground report from Ashmuji, the village which is located in Kulgam, the southern part of Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a major operation this morning after receiving input regarding terrorist activities in the area. The operation was carried out by the J&K police along with forces of the Indian Army and the CRPF. The forces earlier trapped the two terrorists in a residential area and later eliminated one. The body of the terrorist has been recovered along with arms and ammunition. This operation came just a day after another encounter that took place in Kulgam on Wednesday.

Commander of top terror outfit killed in Kulgam encounter

Earlier on Wednesday, in two separate encounters in Kulgam district, five terrorists along with the commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) were killed by the security forces. During this while, three terrorists were killed in the Pombai village and two others were killed in the Gopalpora village. The encounter operation was carried out by the security forces following the input regarding the presence of terrorists in the areas.

Notably, the commander of The Resistance Front, Afaq Sikander was killed by the forces in Gopalpora followed by another member of the terror outfit, Irfan Musthaq Lone. Apart from that, two active terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were also apprehended by the security forces in Pulwama on the same day and two IEDs were recovered from them.

Image: PTI