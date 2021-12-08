J&K: Security Forces Eliminate One Terrorist In Shopian Encounter, Two Others Trapped

In a boost to the Security Forces of Jammu and Kashmir, one terrorist was eliminated in the ongoing Shopian encounter. According to Republic Media Network's ground report, a total of three terrorists were trapped after an encounter broke out on Wednesday morning and currently fight is underway with the two remaining terrorists. Security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Chack-i-Cholan village of Shopian following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

An unidentified terrorist has been eliminated in J&K's Shopian encounter:

Shopian encounter

Sources informed Republic TV that the terrorists with whom an encounter has broken belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) backed TRF terror outfit. Reportedly, the terrorists were given a chance to surrender however they fired upon the forces triggering an encounter. Additionally, these were the local terrorists who hailed from South Kashmir. The operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

LeT terrorists arrested in Shopian

The security forces on Sunday, December 5, arrested two active militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered and further investigation is underway. The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that they received input concerning the presence of an active militant and his close associate residing at Doomwani village near Rambi Ara.

Last month, a joint team of police and security forces had neutralised two terrorists in an encounter in the Shopian district. The security forces had earlier launched a search-and-cordon operation in Shopian, after receiving intelligence regarding the presence of terrorists in the region. Three army jawans were reported injured from the encounter. The security forces, who jointly held the search operation, have now killed two terrorists in the region. One of the two terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, responsible for the killing of Sagir Ahmad, a carpenter at Pulwama.

LeT terrorist arrested in Budgam in J&K

In another operation, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested on Saturday and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in the Poshkar area of Budgam, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police spokesman said.