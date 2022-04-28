J&K: Security Forces Foil Big Terror Attempt, Defuse IED Bomb Found Near Batra Hospital

In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the security forces have defused a recovered Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found next to Jammu’s Batra Hospital on Thursday. The location from where an IED was recovered by the security forces is one of the busiest places near the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and Jammu’s prominent hospital.

According to the J&K police officials, based on the regular patrol carried out by the Jammu police along with other security forces, police found and recovered an IED close to the Batra hospital. The Bomb Squad rushed to the spot to further carry out defusal operation. Also, senior J&K police officers also rushed to the site to carry out further investigation into the matter of how and who dropped the IED. It is also pertinent to mention that the location of the recovered IED is close to the proposed site of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams temple in Jammu. The security forces have averted the bomb threat after defusing the bomb, according to police officials.

This comes following PM Modi’s recent visit to Union Territory and the Sunjwan encounter between security forces and terrorists in which two terrorists were killed. As the bomb was recovered from one of the busiest places next to the National Highway and the prominent Hospital of Jammu, it is a matter of concern for the security forces now. This location suggests that those behind the bomb wanted to inflict maximum casualties.

Sunjwan encounter

Last week, security forces foiled an attempt by the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit by neutralising suspected Pakistan terrorists. In the operation, one CISF official was also martyred and nine security personnel were injured, officials said.

The initial probe revealed that the two terrorists entered the outskirts of Jammu last week after infiltrating from the international border in the RS Pura sector. The terrorists were reportedly staying in a locality close to the Sunjwan Army camp. "As per reports, the two terrorists were part of JeM's suicide squad, launched from Pakistan and tasked with targeting a camp of the security forces or engaging... to inflict a lot of casualties," the DGP told reporters near the scene of the encounter.

The incident took place when a CISF bus carrying 15 personnel was proceedings towards the Jammu airport came under terrorist attack, with terrorists lobbing a grenade and spraying it with bullets before hiding in the nearby locality. The attack martyred Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) SP Patel and injured two other occupants. The force retaliated effectively and neutralised two terrorists.