J&K: Security Forces Kill Three LeT Terrorists In Kokernag Area Of Anantnag

An encounter between terrorists and security forces had started on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. According to Kashmir IG, three terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were trapped in the encounter that took place in Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. However, as per the latest update, all three terrorists have been gunned down by the security forces in the Anantnag encounter. Interacting with the media, Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar stated that the three LeT terrorists were killed.

Earlier on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir police had made an appeal to the local terrorists to surrender and assured them of support into the mainstream.“The local terrorists should surrender. Whoever wants to surrender, we will fully support them. We will try our best to rehabilitate them,” Inspector General of Police (IGP, Kashmir Zone) Vijay Kumar told Republic TV.

“The door for local terrorists to surrender is open. It involves a lot of restraint on our part during anti-terror operations and we are willing to do that. If local terrorists are willing to surrender, our doors are open for them,” Kumar said.

However, among the four terrorists, only one surrendered while the remaining three opened fire and were eventually killed by the security forces. The security forces had tried to mediate, even as the surrendered terrorist made an appeal to his companions to surrender. In addition, their family members were also called at the encounter spot.