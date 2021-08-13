J&K: Security Forces Neutralise One LeT Terrorist In Kulgam, Search Operation Underway

Update: In a successful operation on Friday morning, the Jammu and Kashmir security forces eliminated one Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist after an encounter broke on Thursday, August 12 evening. The encounter started and reached the second day after terrorists fired upon a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy that was returning from Jammu to Srinagar around 3 PM on the mentioned date. As the BSF retaliated strongly to the attack, the terrorists fled the spot and took shelter in a building yesterday.

The search operation that was launched fortunately trapped two LeT terrorists. Meanwhile, two security force personnel and two civilian also sustained injuries, informed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar. He added that all precautions are being taken in order to ensure lesser collateral damage as the building in which the terrorists have taken shelter is huge.

Kulgam encounter update | So far one terrorist killed. Complete searches of building yet to be done: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar



Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists fired at a BSF convoy in Kulgam

Giving out details of the encounter between the J&K security forces and the terrorists, IGP Kumar had said that after the reports of firing on BSF, reinforcement had immediately reached the incident location. "Senior officers of police, CRPF and the Indian Army are present at the spot," he had added.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

Terrorists fired upon BSF convoy in Kulgam. No injury reported. However, terrorists trapped. Exchange of Fire is going on. Reinforcement reached. Senior officers of police, CRPF & Army are present at the spot: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar to ANI



IED recovered in Pulwama

Meanwhile, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered from Tral village of Pulwama during the wee hours of Friday. The bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army was called that destroyed the IED. As per the latest development, the area was cordoned off and it is currently out of danger.

Minor killed in grenade attack in Rajouri

On Thursday evening, terrorists hurled grenades on a BJP leader where a minor who is said to be the leader's nephew lost his life. Other family members were rushed to a nearby hospital and are under treatment. All the latest terrorist movements in the valley are getting reported at a time when the security arrangements have been beefed up to ensure no untoward incident on the country's 75th Independence Day. Moreover, the security forces have averted several major terror attacks in J&K and Punjab, which share a border with Pakistan. Also, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested several suspects on multiple occasions who were plotting major terror attacks ahead of Independence Day.