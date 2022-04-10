J&K: Security Forces Neutralise Two Terrorists In Encounter In Srinagar

UPDATE at 1:04 pm

A total of two terrorists killed in the encounter in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar

In another boost to anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Sunday, April 10, eliminated a terrorist in Srinagar. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the J&K police launched a joint operation, which saw the forces gun down a terrorist. The encounter took place in the Dalgate area of Srinagar, which is considered a tourist hub. Two JKP jawans and one CRPF personnel were injured in the encounter.

The J&K police on Sunday confirmed that a terrorist involved in an attack on CRPF personnel was killed in an encounter. Security forces launched a joint operation and have cordoned the Dalgate area in Srinagar. According to ground reports, the forces have now launched a search operation in the area.

The police also confirmed the same on Twitter and informed that the operation was now underway. Meanwhile, speaking about the encounter, Inspector-General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the slain militant was involved in the killing of a CRPF trooper.

“One of the terrorists involved in recent terror attack on CRPF Personnel, killed in Srinagar encounter and other is trapped. Encounter is going on,” IGP Kashmir said.

It is pertinent to mention here that J&K police on Saturday morning confirmed the killing of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Nisar Dar in an encounter with security forces in Sirhama village of Srigufwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

'Terrorism in Kashmir reducing': IGP Kashmir

Earlier on Wednesday, IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar, had informed that 68 terrorists were neutralised in 40 successful operations in the Kashmir Valley since December 2021. IGP Kumar said “Many successful operations have been carried out. Most of these operations are clean and without any collateral damage. Neutralising a terrorist doesn't give any happiness to anyone, but the fact remains that the person with a weapon is a threat to society. We can't ignore this threat. I am happy to say that new recruitment has come down drastically and from the summer capital (Srinagar district), only one terrorist is alive."

The IGP Kashmir Zone had also warned that while the focus remains on maintaining peace on the ground, Pakistan is trying hard to give impetus to the violence (by giving instructions to their stooges to attack soft targets). Kumar further noted that terrorism in Kashmir is reducing. For the first time in history, the number of local active terrorists has reduced to less than 82.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)