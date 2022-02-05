J&K: Security Forces On High Alert After Intel Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks From Pak

In view of Kashmir Day celebrated on February 5 and anticipated violence in the UT, Jammu and Kashmir is on high alert after Indian intel agencies have warned security forces to foil attempts of terrorists and Pakistan. In an exclusive document accessed by Republic TV, Indian Armed Forces are directed to activate and optimise resources to prevent any insurgency or cross border attack.

In the intel letter, the security forces in the region have been asked to be vigilant on the following dates:

05 February (Kashmir Solidarity Day of Pakistan)

09 February (Afzal Guru Hanging Day)

11 February (Maqbool Bhat Hanging Day)

14 February (Pulwama Fidayeen Attack Anniversary)

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's hypocrisy exposed

While several countries, including India and US, joined the boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Imran Khan arrived in China to witness the sports event. While experts perceive his presence as a follow up on the alleged USD 3 billion loans from Xi Jinping-led regime to manage Pakistan's almost dismantled economy, Khan did not give his tendency to rake unsolicited controversy a miss.

In a mention in Chinese state-affiliated media Global Times, Khan had the audacity to refer to Kashmir-border dispute while speaking on peace in South Asia. Notably, he did not mention cross-border terrorism and Pakistan-sourced terror activities which impact India's peace and sovereignty.

"Kashmir dispute should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy as per norms of international law," Khan stated.

Is PM Imran Khan unconcerned of atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in China?

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's double standards were exposed at the international platform as he raked up the Kashmir issue and fabricated human rights violations in India, while minorities in Pakistan are killed in broad daylight. Also, taking negligible consideration of Uyghur Muslims in China and their oppression along with genocide under the Chinese Communist Party government, Khan peddled minorities' issue in India.

In an attempt to divert the world's focus on internal uprisings in Pakistan and as a consequence of Balochistan insurgents' penetrating solidarity with India, PM Khan fabricated human rights breaches onto this side of the border. Amid voices from PoK that they desire to join hands with India, an embarrassed and rattled PM khan raked the petty controversy.

'Pakistan is a failed state': Retired Indian Army Colonel

Defence expert and retired Indian army officer Colonel RS Singh, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, deemed PM Khan's outrage as an outcome of Pakistan's selfish stance on China. Referring to atrocities inflicted on Uyghurs Muslims in China, Col Singh said, "On one hand the world knows what is happening with Uyghurs Muslims and on the other, he (Khan) is collaborating with Chinese on their soil. Not a word, in fact, in one of the press conferences, he said that he affirmed China's take on Uyghurs Muslims and he had no 'issue' with their policies.

"I don't know if he is left with any supporters, now even in Pakistan, everybody knows that Balochis have revolted against the Pakistan establishment. He should get a message about what is happening within Pakistan and what China is doing with Uyghurs in collaboration with Pakistan," Col Singh added.

22 nations have taken a stand for Uyghurs while Pakistan has been supporting the Chinese with other members of OIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation). The world knows what is happening, and it doesn't affect me, especially from a country that is a failed state.

Meanwhile, former Indian Army chief, Lt Gen JBS Yadav said that Pakistan's dubious stand is rather 'shameful'. "He (Imran Khan) is no naive that he doesn't know what is happening in his own country, while we have human rights regulatory boards at both state and national levels and within the Indian Army. India has been following all procedures on human rights."

"Pakistan has a habit of spreading lies but you can fool people once but not every time," the ex Indian Army top officer has asserted.