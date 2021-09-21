J&K: Security Forces Recover 6 KG IED From Humhama Area Of Srinagar, FIR Registered

The Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces continued their successful attempts to thwart possible attacks in the valley region with another timely recovery of a 6 KG Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Srinagar. On-ground sources of Republic Media Network found out the recovery was made early on Tuesday from the Humhama area of Kashmir's Srinagar district. The bomb planted in a steel container and left on Srinagar's Airport area was jointly recovered by Jammu and J&K Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. A case has also been registered under relevant sections of the IPC.

Earlier on September 5, an IED was detected and defused on Sunday by the security forces in J&K's Srinagar district. Police had informed that the recovery was made by the roadside in Hamdania colony in Bemina outskirts area of Srinagar city. The bomb disposal squad without causing any damage had diffused the bomb on time.

IED recovered from Poonch district

Last month ahead of Independence Day, security forces had arrested a terrorist from the Mendhar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and had recovered four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from him. Reportedly a major tragedy was averted at that time as the terrorist was planning to target vehicles of security forces and VVIPs using magnetic IEDs, also known as "sticky bombs" ahead of Independence Day. Meanwhile, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On the same day, another terrorist was arrested from the Kishtwar district with arms and ammunition including one grenade, one AK magazine and 30 rounds of AK from the terrorist, identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah.

IEDs recovered from tiffin box in Punjab

A major alert was notified in Punjab after a tiffin box packed with over 2 kg of RDX was recovered from a village in Amritsar on August 9, which the police suspected to be dropped by a Pakistani drone. Punjab Director-General of Police Dinkar Gupta had then said the bomb could be set off through a remote device or a timed mechanism. According to the police, some hand grenades and cartridges were also found in the bag that contained the tiffin bomb, days ahead of Independence Day.