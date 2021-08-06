J&K: Security Forces Recover Arms, Ammunition Near International Border In Samba

Amid the second anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and a few days ahead of Independence Day, several terror threats are being thwarted by the security officials of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the on-ground information accessed by the Republic TV, arms and ammunition including two pistols, five magazines and 122 rounds of cartridges with a silencer were recovered near the international border of the Jammu region on Friday. It has been suspected that terror elements from Pakistan sent these through a drone. The security officials reached the Babbar region in Samba district of the Jammu division where the items were exactly found to conduct a search operation by cordoning off the area.

Reportedly, suspicious drone activity was observed in the same area late on Thursday night. It is feared that these weapons were dropped by terrorists who were trying to enter Indian soil. The search operation is currently underway.

Sources suggest that terrorists planned targetted killing as several rounds of ammunition were recovered. A bomb disposal squad was also rushed to the spot as a suspicious package was found. It has been highlighted that the recovered weapons were of compact size so that they can be concealed easily from security forces.

IED recovered from Samba district

Nearly 15 days ago, security forces had averted a major threat by dismantling about 5 kgs of explosives in Jammu's Samba district. This was reported to be a heavy explosive if triggered, would have resulted in a 'high magnitude effect' and evoked irresistible damage. Local villagers of the Samba districts had found the explosives and reported them to the J&K police. Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and disposed of the explosives.

Double layered security ahead of Independence Day

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recently introduced double-layered security at the entry points of selected metro stations in Delhi to remain vigilant ahead of Independence Day. Jitendra Rana, Deputy Inspector General of Delhi informed that security is heightened in line with Independence Day celebrations particularly near Parliament, and Prime Minister's house.

Earlier on July 25, a high-level joint security forces meeting was held to review and discuss security preparation in Jammu. The Indian Army, Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF), Intelligence bureau, and J&K police were part of the meeting. The meeting was aimed at discussing operational preparedness, coordination, and convergence on issues of mutual interest among the internal security forces.

According to Security force sources, ahead of August 15, drone attacks are planned in the region. Also, some terrorists might use internal links to seek into Indian territory and carry out attacks in the Kashmir valley.