J&K: Forces Discover Jailed Miscreant's Involvement In Aiding Terrorists Hiding In Poonch

In a major update to the ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, security forces have reportedly found the involvement of jailed terrorist Zia Mustafa in aiding militants to enter the Union Territory.

Shockingly, Zia Mustafa was inside the Kot Bhalwal Central jail from where he allegedly managed a mobile phone and stayed in contact with terrorists explaining the routes to enter Kashmir. J&K security forces, after suspecting his role brought him to Mendhar on 10-day police remand for questioning, according to sources. Sources said that currently Mustafa's role is being investigated in connection with the ongoing encounters in Poonch, which entered day 13 on Sunday. As per on-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network, Mustafa originally hailed from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and entered India some 15 years ago via the Surankote border.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that a group of terrorists, hiding in Poonch’s Bhatta Durriyan, established contact with Zia Mustafa who was in prison and Mustafa helped them with routes to enter India and then to go to South Kashmir by crossing Pir Panjal as he had done 15 years ago.

SIM cards and mobile phones were recovered from the Kot Bhalwal Jail a few months ago by CID-Counter Intelligence. It should be mentioned here that Mustafa's was the 11th detention by J&K Police. Earlier, on October 21, a woman was arrested over suspicions of aiding terrorists.

Poonch encounter enters Day 13

J&K security forces launched one of the biggest encounters of all time after terrorists killed five Indian Army personnel on October 11. Search and cordon operations in the Dera ki Gali (DKG) area of the Poonch district had led to an encounter. It is pertinent to mention that this was the first encounter in recent time where five personnel lost their lives. On the same day, one police officer received injuries during a separate encounter in Anantnag's Khagund Verinag area. Till now, the Indian Army lost nine jawans after two received martyrdom on October 16 during terrorist operations in the Mendhar area.

Poonch Encounter: Significant developments

A major update from the Indian Army is still awaited. However, apart from the continuous encounters with terrorists, the forces in the valley are launching operations to detain locals helping terrorists. Recently, a local woman was detained from the Poonch district for allegedly helping terrorists with logistics to survive in the forest area.

Meanwhile, Indian forces, on Friday, detected and defused two suspected box-type improvised explosive devices (IED) in the district. The detection and diffusion of the IEDs were done in the Bhata Durian Forest by the Indian forces.