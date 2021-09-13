J&K Sees Protests Against Pakistan As Policeman Arshad Mir Martyred By Coward Terrorist

Massive protests have erupted against Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as a police sub-inspector was martyred following an attack from terrorists. The Dogra Front from Jammu has taken to the streets to protest against Pakistan for its nefarious attempts to cause unrest in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sub-Inspector Arshad Ahmad Meer was shot to death by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist, which has angered the locals in Jammu and Kashmir. The locals now demand strong policies to be enacted by the administration so as to bring the attackers to book.

One of the protestors has hit out at the Gupkar Alliance for their silence and lack of condemnation of the brutal assassination of the young policeman. The protestors also lashed out at the Hurriyat Conference, which had been a staunch supporter of Pakistan and was responsible for the insurgency and terrorism in Kashmir since the 1990s, although its influence in the territory has been reduced substantially at present. The protestors believed that until the Hurriyat is eliminated completely, these stray terror attacks will continue to occur with the backing of Pakistan.

"25-year-old Arshad Ahmad Meer was ambushed and killed, it was conspired by Pakistan. Those proxies who support these terror activities and attacks, those from the Hurriyat, until they are annihilated, these militant attacks will continue," one of the protestors said.

"Can't they (Hurriyat) see Jammuriyat and Kashmiriyat in the 25-year-old Meer Arshad, who was killed by the terrorists? Why are the politicians silent, why is there no noise from the Gupkar gang?" questioned the protestors while urging PM Narendra Modi to take action on Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

"PM Modi Ji, it's now or never, it's time to teach Pakistan a lesson or else Pakistan will never mend its ways," the protestor said.

Terrorists shoot Policeman at point-blank

Arshad Meer was shot at point-blank by suspected terrorists on Sunday at Khanyar neighbourhood of old Srinagar city. Arshad Meer was recently recruited in J&K police and was serving his probation as Sub-Inspector. He was immediately taken to Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking with the media, DGP Dilbagh Singh said that the attackers have been identified and they would be brought to justice.

Political parties react to martyrdom of police officer

BJP has also issued a strong reaction to the cowardly attack on the PSI Arshad Meer. BJP's J&K President Ravinder Raina said Arshad Meer's martyrdom will be avenged.

"Young dynamic Kashmiri Police officer martyred by terrorists in a cowardly attack. His martyrdom will be avenged. This sacrifice will not go in vain and Pakistan has to pay for this heavily. Leftover terrorists will also be wiped out," Ravinder Raina said.

Although the protestors have questioned the silence of Gupkar Alliance, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to console the death of the Police Sub-Inspector due to the terror attack. However, there was no condemnation or criticism for Pakistan sponsored terrorism that is trying hard to create instability in the region.