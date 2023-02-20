J&K: Several houses remain affected after landslide hits Rezin, highway blocked

A landslide hit the Rezin, Gagangeer area of Sonamarg in the Ganderbal district on Sunday late evening, leading to damage in several houses and blockage of roads. Several animals were also buried as three cowsheds were affected by the landslide.

According to officials, Leh-Sonmarg national highway has also been blocked, leaving the vehicles stranded. Several houses are also damaged due to the slide, however, no loss of life or major injuries have been reported.

Some houses were also seen damaged in the slide-affected area. The rescue teams of District Police Ganderbal, SDRF, and CRPF are at the spot and the residents of the affected area have been moved to a safer place by the rescue teams.

The police forces and senior Officers of Revenue are monitoring the situation closely. The officials have claimed that the blocked National Highway will be cleared in some time with the help of Beacon authorities.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Javid Ahmad Rather, said, "The landslide affected residential buildings & shops. But there was no loss of life. People were moved to safe locations. The operation continued overnight & right now we have started it again to remove the debris. All facilities being provided to people."

Another tragedy in J&K

Meanwhile, as many as 13 houses were left damaged in a massive landslide in a remote village in J&K's Ramban district on Sunday. The 13 families who became homeless after the incident have been given temporary shelter.

“A total of 13 houses have been damaged and rendered uninhabitable due to the landslide at Duksar Dal over the past three days. The affected families have been shifted and provided tents, rations, utensils and blankets as immediate relief. They will also be compensated at the earliest," said Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gool Tanveer-ul-Majeed Wani.

Rescue teams of District Police Ganderba, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the Army's 34AR, and CRPF 118Bn have reached the spot to shift the affected people to a safer place. According to officials, the rescue operation is underway.