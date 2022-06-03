J&K: SFJ Booked For Disseminating 'anti-national' Messages Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

The Srinagar Police on Friday registered a case against separatist outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and several other persons for disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. The case has been registered by the police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at the Kothibagh police station. According to the details shared by the police, ahead of the upcoming yatra, some persons/groups, which include SFJ, were disseminating secessionist messages promoting enmity between different religious groups in an attempt to disturb the peace and public order in the Union Territory.

"It has been reliably learnt that some persons/groups which include Sikhs for Justice have been disseminating anti-national messages ahead of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and are indulging in activities promoting enmity between different religious groups. Moreover, these groups/persons are disseminating secessionist messages/ideology, thereby questioning and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. Besides, such activities are likely to cause disturbance of peace and public order in the UT of J&K," the Srinagar Police said.

"On the basis of above information received and for the purpose of identification of such groups/Persons, FIR is registered, it prime facie constitutes offence U/S 13 UA(P) Act 153-A, 153-B, 505 IPC and investigation set into motion," it added.

Union Home Min Amit Shah discusses safety measures for Amarnath Yatra

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired an important meeting pertaining to the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, during which the safety of the Amarnath Yatra was also raised. The meeting also had Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well as DGs of Security Agencies in attendance.

Sources revealed that during the meeting, the Centre discussed the threat issued by TRF to the Amarnath Yatra, and it was asserted that measures will be adopted to conduct the Amarnath Yatra safely, which will go on as per schedule. The administration has also been asked to prepare for up to 20,000 per day pilgrim rush, more than usual since the yatra is happening after a gap of three years. Around 2.5 lakh pilgrims have registered so far.

With J&K gripped by targeted killings, Kashmiri Pandits are staging protests demanding to be relocated from the Valley. Sources revealed that the Government cannot facilitate the nefarious designs of terrorists by transferring Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu, however, all employees will be relocated to safe places. More than eight safe zones will be created in the Valley for this purpose.

