J&K: Shiv Sena Dogra Front Protests Against Pakistan Over Targeted Killing Of Civilians

Furious over the targeted killing of innocent civilians in J&K, the Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Sunday, October 17, staged a massive protest against Pakistan and appealed to the Kashmiris to come together and fight this issue. Dogra front president Ashok Gupta and his followers burst Pakistan's national flag and said that war is the answer to stop this targeted killing.

Referring to the release of 271 Pakistani civilian prisoners who were in Indian custody, Ashok said, "India shouldn't have agreed to the release of Pakistan people. All they do is, go back to their country and have 5-6 children and send them to fight against our country".

He added that over seven days, nine civilians are killed with a motive to provoke communal tensions in India where Muslims and Hindus live together.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir gave an update to the actions taken against the terror attacks said that over 13 terrorists are eliminated as a response to the killing of innocent civilians. While 3 out of 5 terrorists were killed within 24 hours in Srinagar.

While Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter concerning the hunt on terrorists, "We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society".

Seven civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

On October 5, as per the Kashmir Zone Police reports, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir within a span of 60 minutes were killed in separate terror attacks. The first terror attack was reported and the second one occurred near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and the last attack was witnessed at Bandipora district. Within 36 hours of these attacks, two teachers were reported to be killed in Srinagar. According to the reports, both the teachers named Satinder Kaur and Deepak Chand were dragged out of the classroom and shot dead.

In another horrifying incident, non-local labourers were shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar and Pulwama on Saturday, October 16. Hawker Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar and Carpenter Sagir Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh have succumbed to injuries.

In the wake of targeted killing in the Union Territory, it is observed that minority communities including Sikhs and Hindus are targeted by the terrorists. With the removal of Article 370, tensions over the Indo-Pak border have heightened leaving the minor communities in fear and confusion.

