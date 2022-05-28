J&K Shiv Sena Protests Against Killing Of Civilians; Gives 'Chalo Kashmir' Call On June 29

In the latest political development in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shiv Sena has staged a protest over the increased targeted killing of civilians in the Union Territory. The party has called for a 'Chalo Kashmir' movement on June 29, appealing to the people of the country to join their drive against the government.

Shiv Sainiks in Jammu have alleged that the government has failed to ensure safety for the people of Jammu and Kashmir amid increased civilian killings in the region.

Sena Chief of J&K, Manish Sahil told reporters, "Government has remained silent and turned a deaf ear to the frequently reported killing of civilians in Jammu." He added that targetted killing in the Union Territory has increased following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

It is to be noted that Pakistan terror organisations continue to target civilians, which has become a major challenge for security forces.

Kashmir TV artiste Amreen Bhat killed in Budgam

Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer who uploaded her songs on various social media platforms, was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists on May 25. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police said.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, militants on May 12 barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat is a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

Image: Republic World