J&K: Shopian Police Arrests LeT Terrorist Associate, Recovers Arms And Ammunition

In a key development from Jammu & Kashmir, a surprise joint checkpoint was laid by Shopian police on Tuesday. Indian Army’s 44 RR and 178 Battalion CRPF laid the surprise joint checkpoint at the Dragad area of Zainpora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

During the inspection, a LeT terrorist associate has been arrested with arms and ammunition by a joint team of J&K Police, Indian Army’s 44 RR and 178 Battalion CRPF.

Man arrested with arms and ammunition

According to sources, during the frisking of pedestrians and search of vehicles, a suspicious white coloured vehicle which was en route to Chitragam from Sugan in Jammu and Kashmir was intercepted by the joint checkpoint parties.

The driver of the suspicious vehicle tried to flee from the spot, however, was apprehended by the alert checkpoint officials. During the search of the vehicle, several arms and ammunition were recovered which included one AK rifle along with one Magazine and live ammunition of AK.

Reportedly, the driver of the vehicle has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Dar, who is a resident of Maldera in Shopian district. According to sources, an FIR No 88/2022 under relevant sections of the Arms act and UAP has been registered and an investigation is underway.